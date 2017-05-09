Artesia claim 5A titles with a sweep in state championship golf

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are known for championship football and the nickname “Titletown.”

The Artesia Bulldogs added championship golf to their resume Tuesday by sweeping the boys and girls title in Class 5A golf. It was familiar territory for the Artesia girls golf team.

The defending champions won by the slimmest of margins, edging the St. Pius Sartans by a stroke to take their second consecutive state title.

St. Pius junior Ashlee Garrett was the tournament’s medalist. She was 7 strokes better than the rest of the field on the individual leaderboard. The Artesia boys were 9 strokes better than the Los Lunas Tigers.

However, Tigers star golfer Chesten Browning was the medalist for the event turning in the lowest two rounds. He followed a round of 72 with a 78 in the final.