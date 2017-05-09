Artesia claim 5A titles with a sweep in state championship golf

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are known for championship football and the nickname “Titletown.”

The Artesia Bulldogs added championship golf to their resume Tuesday by sweeping the boys and girls title in Class 5A golf. It was familiar territory for the Artesia girls golf team.

The defending champions won by the slimmest of margins, edging the St. Pius Sartans by a stroke to take their second consecutive state title.

St. Pius junior Ashlee Garrett was the tournament’s medalist. She was 7 strokes better than the rest of the field on the individual leaderboard. The Artesia boys were 9 strokes better than the Los Lunas Tigers.

However, Tigers star golfer Chesten Browning was the medalist for the event turning in the lowest two rounds. He followed a round of 72 with a 78 in the final.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s