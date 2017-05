ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department bait car has caught another thief, who has some unique tattoos.

Officers say they caught 45-year-old Eric Brown taking items from a bait car near San Pedro and Gibson.

APD put the bait car out after reports of an increase in auto theft.

Officers were watching as Brown took the items. They followed him down the street where they were able to arrest him.