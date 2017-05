ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to naming a baseball team, Albuquerque has hit it out of the park.

“The Isotopes” ranked number seven on a list of the ten best minor league team names, according to rankings on a major league baseball website.

Criteria for the rankings included “regional specificity” and of course, “humorous value.”

The top slot went to the Montgomery Biscuits.

