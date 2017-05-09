Aggies hopes of going to NCAA Women’s Golf Championship on the ropes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If they are going to make it to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, the New Mexico State Aggies will need the mother of final rounds.

The Aggies sit in 13th place with one round to go. They are also 17 strokes out from sixth place at the moment. Washington holds that spot at 11 over par.

The top six will advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Top ranked Stanford leads the Albuquerque Regional and is the only under par team. Stanford is three under par.

The Aggies realize the challenge that lies ahead but, believe they can play their way to a qualifying position.

“I know we can do it because we have good enough players and we can,” said NMSU freshman Dominique Galloway. “We’ve played really well the last four or five tournaments so hopefully we can.”

Galloway has put in the lowest two rounds for the Aggies and is tied for 30th place on the individual leaderboard.

NMSU Head Coach Jackie Booth wouldn’t mind seeing the weather play a role in Wednesday’s final round.

“You can gain a lot more ground in bad weather than you can good weather,” said Booth.  “So I’m praying for bad weather.”

