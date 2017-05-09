1 pregnant woman found to have Zika after DC testing error

WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia officials say one pregnant woman tested positive for the Zika virus after initially being told last year that she had tested negative.

The city had to retest more than 400 samples for Zika after discovering that a scientist had made a math error. The samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be retested.

The city’s Department of Forensic Sciences announced Monday that two women and one man who had tested negative have been told that they actually tested positive for Zika. One of the two women was pregnant at the time of the test. Zika can cause severe birth defects, including babies born with abnormally small heads.

The CDC said 394 samples tested negative and results were inconclusive for 26 samples.