Police: Woman arrested after shooting ‘unfaithful’ husband

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is accused of shooting her husband after she learned he was leaving her for another woman.

Monique Penn said her husband, who had been unfaithful, told her Sunday she had been replaced. They were staying at the Roadway Inn on Central near Tramway. That’s when Penn says she pulled out a gun with the intent of killing herself.

But, she claims her husband tried to grab the gun away and it went off hitting him in the arm.

Police say the couple’s daughter was also in the room. She was not hurt. Police did not say how old she was.