UNM’s Smith Plaza to undergo major renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The “heart” of UNM’s campus is about to see some major renovations. Millions of dollars will go into making Smith Plaza more inviting for students and faculty.

Officials say Smith Plaza has been around for 50 years without any kind of improvements.

View the UNM Smith Plaza renovations design»

In the proposed design, architects replace the big staircase up to the student union building and add outdoor seating.

“You’ll have places where you can sit under trees. There will be different types of seating and we’ll still have a very functional hardscape space so we can still have big events. But we are looking to create better usability of the space,” said Amy Coburn, university architect.

Officials have been collecting feedback online and holding meetings for the past several months to come up with these design plans.

The project has a budget of $3 million coming from institutional bonds.

Construction is expected to begin in October and last through next April.