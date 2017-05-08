UNM officials, students respond to obscene Snapchat video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico officials and students are reacting to an obscene video posted to a popular social media app.

They say this is a situation they’ve definitely never dealt with before.

UNM officials say they don’t know whether a UNM student appears in the obscene Snapchat video or whether it’s even shot on campus. However, it does come up under a UNM search on the Snapchat app.

Snapchat users searching for content under the University of New Mexico on Monday found a man who appears to be sitting in a library exposing himself while someone else records a Snapchat video.

“I was pretty taken aback,” said Cinnamon Blair, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

KRQE News 13 brought the snap video to the attention of UNM communications representatives.

“I can’t say for sure if it was one of our students or if it was on our campus but it was definitely within the vicinity of campus,” Blair explained.

The Snapchat app groups together photos and videos taken within a close proximity of a certain location.

The snap in question, appears in UNM’s group.

“Well the first thing we did was contact our social media person within our university communication and marketing department, contacted Snapchat let them know that they should look at it and consider it under their guidelines,” said Dianne Anderson, Director of Media Relations at UNM.

University reps have reported the snap to Campus Police.

The Office of the Dean of Students is also investigating. If it finds the person in the video is a student, he could face disciplinary action.

“It’s kind of disturbing honestly,” said UNM student Carlos Zavala.

“I feel it’s kind of disrespectful to the community and to the university and to the students,” said UNM student Taha Bueshit.

UNM reps say they’re proud of the university’s use of Snapchat to connect with students, rewarding students who post pictures of themselves studying for finals on campus.

“Even now our account holders, they’re going out and delivering coffee and cookies to our students who are studying late at night,” Blaire explained.

Officials say most students use social media responsibly, but there are problems once in awhile.

“And it makes kind of all of us look bad as well,” said student Elizabeth Davila.

That obscene video still appears under UNM’s location on the app, despite the university having reported it earlier Monday.