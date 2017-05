ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Tornado Warning has been issued for Quay County in eastern New Mexico until 7 p.m.

Another Tornado Warning for Harding County was issued and expired at 6:45 p.m.

The storm is currently located near Tucumcari heading north at about 20 mph. Golf ball sized hail has also been reported in the area.

Residents are advised to get inside and stay inside while the storm passes.

The severe storm just west of #Tucumcari is still very dangerous. Could drop 2.5" hail that's tennis ball sized. Be careful #nmwx pic.twitter.com/o5wC6cHGDh — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) May 9, 2017

Tornado reported on the ground 6 miles NNE of Roy about an hour ago. This was a tornado warned storm. #nmwx — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) May 9, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Quay County, NM until 7:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/hWBOTSIkQM — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 9, 2017

Tornado Warning including Harding County, NM until 6:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/9DlCGnazel — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 9, 2017

Here is the tornado warned storm north of house. Golf ball sized hail and tornado main threats. Watch out in #Tucumcari. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/cTDm94WQ5T — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) May 9, 2017

6:03 PM MDT Dangerous tornado-warned supercell storm moving slowly north SW of #Tucumcari. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/h0n4wvC8eP — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 9, 2017

Tornado Warning including Quay County, NM until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/PPLXZFtJDy — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 9, 2017