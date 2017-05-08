Secretary of State clamping down school board and city council fundraising rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is clamping down on fundraising rules for school board and city council candidates across the state, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

They can no longer receive donations for the campaigns of state-level candidates such as house and senate seats, the governor, or attorney general.

It’s not a change in state law but a new interpretation of existing law.

Advocates say it could help curb the shuffle of money between indifferent campaigns.