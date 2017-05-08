Search continues for Taos woman missing since last May

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A year after her disappearance, the search for a missing Taos woman continues.

Last May, 49-year-old Holly White was supposed to meet with friends, but never showed up. Her SUV was found parked by the Taos Gorge Bridge the next day.

White was never seen again.

Family and friends say she was not suicidal, and fear she may have been abducted by someone she met online.

White is blonde, 5-foot-11 inches tall and 200 pounds.

If you know anything about her disappearance, call State Police.

