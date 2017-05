SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teacher from Santa Fe just won Jeopardy!

Gail Ansheles, a kindergarten teacher from El Dorado Community School in Santa Fe, made her big appearance Monday night.

This week features educators from around the country.

She kept a strong lead and was the only contestant to get the Final Jeopardy! question correct.

Monday’s show was sponsored by Farmers Insurance, which will give all contestants a $2,500 educational grant to fund classroom projects.