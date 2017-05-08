Sandoval Detention Center reviews procedures after two inmates escaped

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) –Officials from the Sandoval County Detention Center plan to review procedures to help prevent this from happening again.

“We’ll look into specific times of that breach and then we’ll know specifically when we can pinpoint that and make some procedurally different protocols for that recreation hour,” Matthew Elwell the Director of Sandoval County Detention Center.

Officials say Paul Garcia and Blake McPherson disappeared from their medium-security pod sometime between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday night after the nightly head count.

KRQE News 13 was told they slipped through the fence in the rec-yard and then onto the roof of a building.

Officials are still not saying exactly how they managed that.

Their orange jumpsuits were later found at a nearby construction site where they apparently found a change of clothes.

At this poi, t it’s unknown if they had accomplices on the outside.

