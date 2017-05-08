Prosecutors want Albuquerque realtor accused of murder held without bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are trying to keep a well known Albuquerque realtor locked up without bond, saying he is a serious danger to the community.

Chris Pino is charged with murder for allegedly hitting a homeless man with his Hummer and killing him.

It happened at Pino’s property, the old Trinity Church near Solano and Central Avenue, when he got a call about two men burglarizing it.

Prosecutors have filed a motion asking that Pino remain locked up, saying not only was this an intentional act, but that Pino threatened to kill the victim before hitting him.

Pino does not have an extensive criminal history. That hearing is scheduled for Friday.

