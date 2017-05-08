Now: Mother’s Day At Edible Arrangements

Jeremiah Johnson from Edible Arrangements, joined New Mexico Living to show us some of the delicious arrangements available for mom.

Their free delivery promotion is Monday, May 8 to the 12. All orders that include a Mother’s Day and Father’s Day order are 15 percent off. And we have until Sunday, May 14 to get our orders placed for Mother’s Day.

To order or get more information on Mother’s Day specials, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Edible Arrangements