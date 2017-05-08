May 8th Morning Rush: Jury selection for Ex- Santa Fe County deputy accused of killing partner re-trial

1. The re-trial for the former Santa Fe County deputy accused of killing a fellow officer is expected, to begin with jury selection in just hours. The first trial for Tai Chan resulted in a hung jury. Chan is accused of murdering fellow deputy Jeremy Martin after a night of drinking and arguing at the Hotel Encanto in October 2014. The two were staying there after transporting a prisoner to Arizona and Chan claims self-defense. Last week a judge granted a motion from the DA to have jurors tour the hotel including the room where the shooting took place. Prosecutors say it will allow them to better understand the crime.

Full Story: Ex-Santa Fe County deputy accused of killing partner to be retried

2. A cool and mostly quiet start to the day with only a few isolated rain showers hanging over San Juan and McKinley County.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

3. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments over President Trump’s revised travel ban. Justice department attorneys will defend the executive order which blocks new visas for citizens of six mostly-Muslim countries. The 4th circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Virginia will decide if it violates the constitution. The revised ban has also been blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii. Next week the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in that case.

Full Story: Appeals court to weigh challenge to revised Trump travel ban

4. Smith Plaza at the center of UNM’s campus is about to get some major renovations. Architects plan to replace the big staircase up to the student union building and add outdoor seating. The project has a budget of $3 million coming from institutional bonds. Construction is expected to begin in October.

Full Stroy: UNM’s Smith Plaza to undergo major renovation

5. A New Mexico teacher appears on national T.V tonight to test her knowledge on Jeopardy. Gail Ansheles, a kindergarten teacher at El Dorado Community School in Santa Fe is a contestant for Jeopardy’s “Teachers Tournament”. Jeopardy starts at 6 p.m.

Full Story: Santa Fe kindergarten teacher to be on Jeopardy

The Morning’s Top Stories