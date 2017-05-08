A powerful spring storm will continue to spread severe weather across eastern New Mexico through the night tonight and into the day on Tuesday. The area is most at risk for severe storms, large hail and even tornadoes will be from Roswell north to Union County. Points farther to the west will not see as much severe weather. Here in the Albuquerque area look for the possibility of scattered storms stretching from now into the day Wednesday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
