Man accused of beating his sister in front of their mom is in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is in jail Monday morning and accused of beating his own sister in front of their mom.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Zuzax gas mart Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say 19-year-old Nathan Gibbons was riding in a car along I-40 with his mom and sister when he started arguing with his mom.

Gibbons reportedly threatened to kill his family so his sister pulled the car over.

Gibbons allegedly took out a pocket knife, then punched his sister as she tried to get him to leave the vehicle.

He’s being held on a $500 bond.