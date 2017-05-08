Lobos’ Stajduhar is Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season University of New Mexico third baseman Carl Stajduhar is the Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week. Stajduhar batted .439 last week with four home runs, 7 RBI and six runs scored.

It’s the eighth time this season that the Mountain West has honored Lobo baseball.

The Lobos went 2-2 last week and kept their hold on first place in the Mountain West. The Lobos are at Fresno State for three games starting Friday. With six games to play, the Lobos magic number to clinch the league title is now four.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s