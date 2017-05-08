Lobos’ Stajduhar is Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season University of New Mexico third baseman Carl Stajduhar is the Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week. Stajduhar batted .439 last week with four home runs, 7 RBI and six runs scored.

It’s the eighth time this season that the Mountain West has honored Lobo baseball.

The Lobos went 2-2 last week and kept their hold on first place in the Mountain West. The Lobos are at Fresno State for three games starting Friday. With six games to play, the Lobos magic number to clinch the league title is now four.