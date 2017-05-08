Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool and mostly quiet start to the day with only a few isolated rain showers hanging over San Juan and McKinley County. Spotty storms and showers will favor northern and eastern NM this afternoon and evening, however, isolated storms cannot be ruled out elsewhere. A few of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe – greatest likelihood stretching across northeast NM. Afternoon temperatures will warm near to just above seasonal averages today – expect highs to top out well into the 70s and low 80s across the Rio Grande Valley. Winds will once again crank across the state with southerly winds reaching 15-25mph / gusts 30-40mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to expand across most of New Mexico. Like Monday, a few of these storms may be strong to severe over the Eastern Plains – threats: hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours. Afternoon temperatures will continue to cool with highs below average (low 70s) across the ABQ-metro. Breezy to windy conditions will continue for another day.

WEDNESDAY: Storms and showers will hang on for another day – favoring northern and eastern NM. Much cooler temperatures will sink in across the state with highs only in the mid-60s in the Albuquerque-area.