John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Another storm system is moving toward New Mexico. Ahead of the storm, gulf moisture will move into the eastern part of the state. This will help fire off a few showers and storms this afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. As the storm moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will expand across most of the state. The east will still have the highest threat for severe weather.

With the storm moving through, expect temperatures to drop to as much as 10° – 15° below average by Wednesday. Winds will remain on the gusty side as well. The storm clears out late Wednesday, allowing a ridge to build in for the end of the week. This will bring the winds back down and allow temperatures to warm to above average by the weekend.