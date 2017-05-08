In The Kitchen: Women’s Health With Dairy Max

Sara Robbins, Registered Dietitian with Dairy Max joined New Mexico Living to show us what we can do to improve women’s health.

She says there are three things women need to be healthy, exercise, sleep and healthy eating. She brought an example of simple healthy eating.

Ingredients

¼ cup fresh parsley

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh dill

2 to 3 tablespoons fresh chives

1 clove garlic

1 cup Greek yogurt

¾ cup mayonnaise

1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

¾ cup lactose-free milk

Salt and pepper

Combine the parsley, dill, chives, and garlic in a food processor; chop until finely minced. Add the yogurt, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce and blend. Slowly pour milk into the processor as it blends. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator until serving.

