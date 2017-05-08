Hollywood Icon Dennis Hopper to be honored in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday the Town of Taos announced its plans to celebrate the life of the late actor, filmmaker, artist and former Taos resident Dennis Hopper.

Hopper was major Hollywood star during the 1960s and 1970s, where he wrote and starred in several high-profile films of the time.

This year’s celebration will feature a motorcycle rally and ride, live music and screenings of Hopper’s most famous films.

“Dennis Hopper was and remains a legend to the people of Taos,” Karina Armijo the director of marketing and tourism for the Town of Taos said in a press release. “It’s a great thing to see the town come together to celebrate the life of a man who made such an impact on our community.”

The celebration for “Dennis Hopper Day in New Mexico” will take place at the Taos Community Auditorium on May 17 starting at 5 p.m.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson proclaimed “Dennis Hopper Day” in 2010.

Schedule of Events:

5 p.m. – Easy Rider Rally

6 p.m. – Easy Rider Ride across the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge (Ride begins and ends at the TCA)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Buffalo BBQ hosted by Taos Pueblo

7 p.m. – Rebel Film Festival Screening of “Out of the Blue” (1980) with introduction by Sean Penn

9 p.m. – Dennis Hopper Birthday Commemoration Concert with Robert Mirabal, Robby Romero and special guests

11 p.m. – Rebel Film Festival Screening “Easy Rider”

