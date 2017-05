Sonya Warwick from Roadrunner Food Bank, joined New Mexico Living to ask us to participate in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

This Saturday, May 13 is the nation’s largest single-day food drive. Stamp Out Hunger is in its 25th year. The community is invited to fill a bag or two of non-perishable food and leave it near their mailbox. Letter carriers will pick it up for hunger-relief organizations across the state.

For more information visit their website.

