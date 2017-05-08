Galloway enjoying her life as an NMSU Aggies golfer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominique Galloway dominated high school golf in New Mexico before leaving for the University of Texas. The former Cleveland High star only made it for a semester before deciding she needed a change.

“It really wasn’t a good fit for me,” said Galloway. “The golf was good. The school was good but, the team aspect wasn’t really what I hoped it would be and I didn’t get along with a lot of the girls.”

Galloway made a move in December and New Mexico State Coach Jackie Booth couldn’t be more pleased.

“It was Merry Christmas for me,” said Booth. “It happened in December. It couldn’t happen any better than that. She’s really helped our team take a couple of steps forward.”

Galloway believes she has found what she had been looking for in the Aggies.

“Just being part of something awesome, which is our team, is amazing,” said Galloway. “I love that we won WAC which was really cool. We won it four times so it was awesome to be a part of that. I just love my team so much. They are like my sisters.”

Galloway and the Aggies are at the NCAA Regional in Albuquerque this week, trying to extend their season even longer.

They have to finish in the top six to advance to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Galloway knows a thing or two about the course she is playing on and is hoping that it can help.

“Some of the holes I hit like different shots than some of the other girls did. They’re like, how come you hit that shot? And I was like, this is home. I’ve played here. I won state here my freshman year. So I know this course.”

Galloway is tied at 30 on the individual leaderboard after one round of play. The Aggies as a team are in 14th place.