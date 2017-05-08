Fun events showcase New Mexico tourism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A new Shark Tank-style competition is set to be featured in a local tourism campaign.

In honor of National Travel and Tourism Week, the New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) is kicking off some fun events to help showcase the State’s six-billion dollar tourism industry. Among them is the Travel Tank competition, showcasing entrepreneurs who are given five minutes to impress a judge’s panel of potential investors, for a chance at prizes. The event is open to the public and happening on May 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission is free.

For more information on these events, visit the New Mexico Tourism website.