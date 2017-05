ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Metropolitan Detention Center guard accused of raping female inmates is preparing to begin his jury trial Monday.

This will be the first of three trials for Enock Arvizo.

Arvizo is facing 11 counts of sexual assault after he allegedly attacked five female inmates at the jail.

He resigned last year.

The other two trials are set for June and August.

This first one is slated to last five days.