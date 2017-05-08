For Your Heath: Nerve Damage Mistakes To Avoid

Dr. Bao Thai from Advanced Nerve and Laser, joined New Mexico Living to talk about mistakes to avoid if you have nerve damage.

He says there are three mistakes to avoid if you have nerve damage. The first is taking anti-seizure or anti-depressant drugs, such as Zymbalta, Lyrica, Gabapentin, and Neurontin. Next, not exercising, muscles help your nerves. Last is poor nutrition, you need to feed your body right.

For more on avoiding nerve damage go to their website.

