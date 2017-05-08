Family of victims in suspected street racing crash speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash in southwest Albuquerque killed an elderly woman on the way to church with her husband Saturday evening.

While police continue to investigate if racing was indeed the cause, the victim’s family spoke to KRQE News 13 about their loved ones.

The family has something to say to anyone out there who thinks this kind of behavior is fun.

Benny Lucero Sr., 76, is in the ICU at UNM Hospital and doesn’t know yet that his wife is gone.

“He has 11 broken ribs, his pelvis is broken on both sides and his sternum in cracked in half,” said Lucero’s son, Benny Lucero Jr.

Lucero Sr. and his wife Priscilla just left their house on Saturday when their vehicle collided with another, causing the couple’s car to roll over several times. Priscilla died and Benny was rushed to UNM-H.

Do now, ask later. That’s the mentality Lucero’s son had when he got the call his parents were in a fatal crash.

“I was just in a hurry to get out here to see what happened, and as I got here they explained to me what happened. Where it happened and who was involved,” Benny Lucero Jr. said.

Albuquerque police are investigating if street racing is the cause of the crash, which left Lucero a widower, and his family reminiscing with heavy hearts and wondering how this could have happened to a couple that cared so much about others.

“They [were] really easy going. Loving. They helped as many people as they could,” Benny Lucero Jr. said.

Although police have not made an arrest, Lucero said his family wants justice and has a message for anyone thinking of racing or just driving fast.

“It always ends up with someone getting hurt or killed and this event it was both. My dad got hurt and his wife got killed,” he said.

Lucero said his father is expected to go into surgery Tuesday to fix his collar bone. As for the rest of his broken bones, doctors say they will heal on their own.

Police said they have obtained search warrants in the case for what they believe are the two vehicles involved in the racing.