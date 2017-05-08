Ex-Santa Fe County deputy accused of killing partner to be retried

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The retrial of the former Santa Fe County deputy accused of killing a fellow officer is expected to begin.

This after the first trial for Tai Chan resulted in a hung jury.

Last month a judge rejected the defense’s motion to dismiss the new trial for Tai Chan.

That means the murder case for Chan will move forward with jury selection starting Monday morning in Las Cruces.

Tai Chan is accused of murdering fellow deputy Jeremy Martin at the hotel Encanto back in October 2014.

The two were staying there after transporting a prisoner to Arizona.

Police say after a night of drinking and arguing Chan shot Martin in the back when he was running down the hotel hallway.

Chan claims it was self-defense.

Chan’s attorney filed a motion claiming the Las Cruces Police Department withheld important evidence and asked for the case to be dropped.

He also asked to re-interview the lead detective in the case.

The judge denied the dismissal but will allow the interview.

On Friday a judge granted the state’s motion to have jurors tour the hotel including the room where the shooting took place.

The viewing will take place after opening statements before testimony.

Chan’s first trial which lasted two weeks ended in a mistrial.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours but ultimately could not agree on a verdict of first degree.