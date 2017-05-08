DOT plans to widen stretch of I-25 between San Antonio, Jefferson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Transportation engineers say it will alleviate some of the traffic drivers face on a particularly slow stretch of the interstate.

It takes less than two minutes to get from San Antonio to the Jefferson exit in the middle of the day, but it’s a much different story during morning and evening rush hour.

“A lot of traffic, especially around rush hour time in the morning, there’s always a lot,” said Albuquerque resident Jackie Stump.

Department of Transportation engineer Ken Murphy says the commute isn’t lost on them. Murphy says a 2009 study, updated last year, reveals an increase in traffic along a three-lane stretch of I-25 southbound, from San Antonio to Jefferson.

Now, he says they’ve come up with a plan to fix it, by widening I-25.

“To extend fourth lane southbound from San Antonio down to Jefferson, just past Jefferson and also add another off-ramp lane for northbound I-25 at San Antonio,” Murphy explained.

Murphy says the revamp will also include changes to the San Mateo–Osuna Bridge.

“The bridge isn’t wide enough to accommodate the four lanes and also the exit lane,” said Murphy.

The makeover will come with a price tag of just under $10 million, with some state, but mostly federal funding.

Those who live and work in the area say it will be well worth it.

“I think it’ll be great. It would help ease up some of the traffic,” said Albuquerque resident Erica Walden.

Stump agrees.

“I feel like there are a lot of businesses growing in this area, too. I think that would help with traffic a lot, especially in the morning and after work,” Stump explained.

The only thing drivers aren’t looking forward to is the construction.

“We’ll have some narrow lanes, traffic will be shifted to accommodate room for construction and we’ll have some restrictions at nighttime to do bridge work,” said Murphy.

Murphy says construction is expected to begin this summer. No word on how long it could last.