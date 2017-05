ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are fighting a 2,800-acre fire in the Gila National Forest. The Kerr Fire started May 1st and is located 17 miles northeast of Reserve, New Mexico.

Officials say the fire was sparked by lightning. It is currently 17 percent contained.

Smoke from the Kerr Fire may be visible in the following areas:

Reserve

Aragon

Apache Creek

Datil

Quemado

Glenwood

More information about the fire can be found on the NM Fire Info website.