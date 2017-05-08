Albuquerque park re-dedicated after major renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque park was re-dedicated Monday after undergoing a huge renovation.

The Westgate Heights Park was built in 1975 and served for a long time as a little league facility.

Recently, the little league moved to nearby Tower Park and the Westgate Park fell into disrepair.

City Councilor Klarissa Pena and others worked to restore the park and convert the old little league fields into a multi-use park that everyone can enjoy.

“I just think it’s important for community members to have a place so they can come and enjoy the outdoors,” Councilor Pena said.

Other renovations include more grass, 125 new trees, walking paths, picnic tables and additional lighting.

One of the junior little league fields at the park was also restored to serve as a compliment to the Tower Park.

 

