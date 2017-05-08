Albuquerque car dealership offering reward for help catching tire thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car dealership is offering a $3,000 reward for help catching two thieves.

The owner of Integrity Automotive on Coors near Cottonwood Mall says surveillance cameras show the two jumping the fence and stealing rims and tires off a 2017 Nissan GTR.

It happened Monday morning around 3 a.m.

“It’s hard too because we have a website that we display the beauty of these vehicles that we sell and these features they come with, and accessories so we can help sell them, and they’re using them as a shopping cart,” owner Brian Luna said.

The owner estimates the stolen wheels and tires are worth about $10,000.