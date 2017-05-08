Albuquerque car dealership offering reward for help catching tire thieves

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car dealership is offering a $3,000 reward for help catching two thieves.

The owner of Integrity Automotive on Coors near Cottonwood Mall says surveillance cameras show the two jumping the fence and stealing rims and tires off a 2017 Nissan GTR.

It happened Monday morning around 3 a.m.

“It’s hard too because we have a website that we display the beauty of these vehicles that we sell and these features they come with, and accessories so we can help sell them, and they’re using them as a shopping cart,” owner Brian Luna said.

The owner estimates the stolen wheels and tires are worth about $10,000.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s