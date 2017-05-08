Administrators at Las Vegas school district told to reapply for jobs

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – All of the administrators in one New Mexico school district are being told they must reapply for their jobs. It’s part of a district-wide reorganization plan at West Las Vegas Schools.

Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez told the Las Vegas Optic it’s in part because of budget issues. Gutierrez says no administrative positions are being eliminated but he did not say if the salaries will change.

According to the official job announcement, all applicants must have a state license and at least three years of administrative experience.

Five principal positions, an assistant principal position, a Special Ed director and associate superintendent are all listed among the positions.