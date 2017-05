ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says eastbound Avenida Cesar Chavez is shut down near Third Street SW due to an accident with injuries.

The accident was reported around 3 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

For live traffic updates, click here.

Due to motor vehicle accident EB Avenida Ceaser Chavez shut down at this time — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 8, 2017