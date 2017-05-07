Thieves drive vehicle into garage of Albuquerque gym

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner said thieves broke into his gym in an unusual way.

Jared Saavedra, the owner of Athlete Ready near Comanche and I-25, said thieves drove a car through the side door some time Friday night.

“They drove their car into the garage to try and gain access. It’s really difficult to get through the front doors, it’s a lot easier to get through back there because the garage doors are not very strong,” he said.

Saavedra said when he got to the gym, it had been ransacked. Thieves took $3000 worth of workout equipment. He had a security system with cameras, but the crooks took that too.

Saavedra said it’s the second time someone has broken into his gym by ramming a car through the garage-style doors.