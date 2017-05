ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Authorities say the second Sandoval County Detention Center escapee has been captured.

Deputies say Paul Garcia was arrested in Los Lunas Sunday after escaping from the Sandoval County Detention Center late Friday night.

Blake McPherson also escaped the detention center Friday night, he was captured in northeast Albuquerque Saturday morning.

Details on Garcia’s arrest are limited at this time.

