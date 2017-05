SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Santa Fe police say they closed downtown streets for former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports people caught a glimpse of the former president and first lady as they were leaving the Nedra Matteucci Galleries Saturday.

Reports say the couple was there to watch the wedding of a goddaughter.

According to the rumors, the wedding party and guests stayed at La Posada de Santa Fe Resort & Spa for the weekend.