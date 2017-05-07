Mom to spend a week living on roof to raise homelessness awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom is going to the extreme by spending a week on a roof. It’s a stunt done in an attempt to end homelessness.

“This is where I’ll be sleeping all night long in my nice little tent. Not much, but it’s going to be home for a week,” said Shonna Jordan.

A Farmington native, Jordan said she’s committed to getting people off the streets, even if that means making her life a little less comfortable.

“I’m going to be living up here on this roof, and I’m not going to be coming down until we raise awareness and funding for homelessness,” she said.

Jordan said she’s been doing this for the last two years in Farmington. Now, she’s taken the stunt to Albuquerque in hopes the word will spread faster, garnering attention and hopefully raising money.

Someone close to her will still keep the tradition going in her home town, too.

“My mom is going to be living on the roof in Farmington at Treadworks, the same week that I will be living here at Motiva in Albuquerque,” she said.

It’s a fundraiser, inspired by a trip she took to Africa where she spent some time with a homeless child. She said that trip made her want to experience homeless life.

“It’s kind of like being homeless in a way. I can’t go anywhere. I’m on a roof, in a tent, and it’s kind of a way to put myself in the position of being homeless,” said Jordan.

Starting tonight, Jordan will stay on the roof of Motiva, an auto repair shop, and won’t come down until Mother’s Day. She’s got a bath house, equipped with a toilet and a shower, but that’s about it.

“As far as heat and rain, I have a tent for shade and rain protection and that’s about it. Otherwise, I’m just in the elements,” she said.

Her goal is to raise $200,000 and donate that money to Barret House and Houses with Hope. Both organizations help the homeless.

To donate to Jordan’s cause, visit Get Mom Down.