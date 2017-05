ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Lobo Baseball won their series finale with Air Force on Sunday 11-6, taking 2 out of the 3 games with the falcons over the weekend. UNM betters to 18-4-1 in MW conference play and still remain in first place.

The Lobos now head into their 2nd to last series of the season. They will take on Fresno State at their place in a 3 game series. Game 1 will be Friday at 7:05pm.