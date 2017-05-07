Edgewood man facing charges after allegedly beating sister

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is in jail after being accused of beating his own sister in front of their mom.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Zuzax Gas Mart Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say 19-year-old Nation Gibbons was riding in a car along I-40 when his mom and sister started arguing. Gibbons reportedly threatened to kill his family. That’s when his sister pulled the car over and Gibbons allegedly took out a pocket knife, then punched his sister as she tried to get him to leave the vehicle.

Gibbons is being held on a $500 bond.