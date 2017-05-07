Wind and fire danger will return to New Mexico today. Strong southerly winds will crank up the wind with gusts from 35-40 mph for most of the state. These winds combined with drier air moving in from the west will raise the Fire Danger across the state. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for most of central New Mexico and along the I-40 corridor. This means you should not do any outdoor burning this afternoon.

Showers and storms will also be possible across northern and northeast New Mexico this afternoon. Like Saturday, these storms will not put down a lot of beneficial rain but instead, these showers will pick up the wind and produce dry lightning strikes.

Moisture will increase in supply across eastern and central New Mexico for Monday and Tuesday. This added moisture will bring better chances for scattered rain and storms tomorrow afternoon and on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the low-pressure system sitting to New Mexico’s west will move across the state. This storm system will drop temperatures and bring another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will also fall back to cooler than normal highs for mid-week before the temps warm back up into next weekend.