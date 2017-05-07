Chris’ Sunday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will be ramping up with some severe storms and cooler temperatures ahead too.

Moisture will increase in supply across eastern and central New Mexico for Monday and Tuesday. This added moisture will bring better chances for scattered rain and storms tomorrow afternoon and on Tuesday. Some of the storms in eastern New Mexico could become strong to severe producing winds in excess of 58 mph and quarter size hail. So be sure to download and check the KRQE Weather App for the latest weather alerts in your area in the coming days. By Wednesday, the low-pressure system sitting to New Mexico’s west will move across the state. This storm system will drop temperatures and bring another round of scattered rain and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will also fall back to cooler than normal highs for mid-week before the temps warm back up into next weekend.