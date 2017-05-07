BioPark holds 32nd annual Run for the Zoo event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people took to the streets for some fresh air, family, fun, and a little friendly competition.

Sunday marked the 32nd Annual Run for the Zoo, a chance for the community to run, walk, or simply stroll to support the Albuquerque BioPark.

The fundraiser, put on by the BioPark Society, drew participants of all ages and skill levels to benefit both themselves and their community.

“We can raise money for the zoo, it’s a great zoo, gets people out exercising so the health benefits are great,” said Audra Sharifi Isfahni, a participant.

The run happens every year on the first Sunday in May and packs the neighborhoods around the zoo.