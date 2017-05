ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police responded to a scene in the Foothills after a truck plowed into an apartment Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Menaul near Tramway.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or what charges the driver is facing.

KRQE was on scene as the driver of that truck was being arrested.

