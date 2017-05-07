Albuquerque Police conduct Cinco de Mayo DWI checkpoints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a busy weekend for police in the metro, busting drivers who had too much fun celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Albuquerque Police conducted DWI checkpoints across town on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Out of nearly 500 cars that went through the checkpoints, 10 people were arrested for being intoxicated behind the wheel, including someone who had a gun.

Three vehicles were seized from drunk drivers with previous DWI convictions.

APD says out of the hundreds of cars they checked, only 24 were ride sharing services, like Uber, Lyft, or a cab.