Albuquerque man arrested accused of stabbing former neighbor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man stabbed his former neighbor at an apartment complex near Eubank and Montgomery.

According to a criminal complaint, Scott Toledo, who does not live at the complex, was walking through its parking lot Saturday when he came across his old neighbor.

The complaint states, Toledo yelled at the old neighbor, “I know it was you that broke in.” At that point, he pulled a knife. The old neighbor tried to run, but police said Toledo caught up and stabbed him with a knife.

During the struggle, the man was able to push the knife away.

Toledo has since bonded out of jail.