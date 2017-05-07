Albuquerque job fair provides tourism employment opportunities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism industry met job fair on Sunday.

Over at the Balloon Museum, a fair was held for those interested in working in the state’s tourism sector.

The fair boasted opportunities for work all across New Mexico. The state’s Hospitality Association is holding its annual Governor’s Tourism Conference in Albuquerque this week.

Organizers said the job fair was a way to take advantage of all the vendors who would already be in town.

“New Mexico is known as one of the most beautiful and vibrant and unique tourism destinations in the country,” said Jill Lane, the Executive Director of the Balloon Museum Foundation.

More than 1,000 people attended the event.