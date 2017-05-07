2017 Softball State Tournament Brackets released

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- It’s that time of year again, State baseball and softball tournaments are now upon us. On Sunday afternoon the NMAA released the brackets for the upcoming State Tournament. First round games start on Thursday and here is a look at the Class 6A seeds:

  1. La Cueva
    2. Hobbs
    3. Onate
    4. Sandia
    5. Las Cruces
    6. Piedra Vista
    7. Eldorado
    8. Cibola
    9. Carlsbad
    10. Atrisco Heritage
    11. Mayfield
    12. Cleveland

To see the brackets from every classification go to this LINK. http://www.maxpreps.com/playoffs/brackets.aspx?gendersport=girls%2Csoftball&state=nm